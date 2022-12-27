'GMA's TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Spotted Getting Cozy at Airport

Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be keeping their romance going strong. The GMA3 stars, who were pulled from the air after news of their relationship broke, were photographed getting cozy at the Atlanta airport one day after Christmas in photos published by The Daily Mail.

The two ABC personalities can be seen in the photos standing close together while making their way through the terminal Monday, with Holmes, 45, wrapping his arm around Robach, 49, in one picture. The journalists, both of whom are legally married to other people, were first outed as being romantically involved last month when photos of their couple getaway surfaced.

EXCLUSIVE: TJ Holmes puts protective arm around Amy Robach as they stroll through airport https://t.co/W4FORrmQ39 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 26, 2022

The duo briefly returned to GMA briefly after news of the scandal broke, alluding on Dec. 2 to the drama surrounding their personal lives. "You know, it's too bad it's Friday," Holmes quipped during the show. "It's been a great week, just want this one to keep going, and going, and going." Robach responded, "Speak for yourself, I am very excited about the weekend."

On Dec. 5, the two were pulled from the air, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers in a call. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited a source listening to the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us – the people here at ABC."

Neither Robach nor Holmes have addressed their relationship publicly, nor have they commented on the status of their marriages – although multiple outlets have reported that both Robach and Holmes separated from their respective spouses over the summer. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, and she and the Melrose Place alum are stepparents to each other's collective five children. Shue has removed all photos with Robach from his Instagram in the wake of the scandal. Holmes shares a daughter with wife Marilee Fiebig, to whom he has been married since 2010, and also shares two children with his first wife, Amy Ferson.