'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes Shared Cryptic Message Before Amy Robach Relationship Leaked





Good Morning America viewers are taking another look at the cryptic quote T.J. Holmes shared about relationships shortly before his alleged romance with co-star Amy Robach made headlines. Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with Robach, 49, in photos allegedly taken across several outings in November before being published by the Daily Mail Wednesday.

Holmes and Robach both deactivated their Instagram accounts upon the photos making headlines, but earlier in the week, the former CNN anchor reportedly took to Instagram to share a photo from his dressing room with a quote reading, "End the relationship and cry once. It's better than being with them and crying daily." Holmes then added in the caption, "Quote of the week."

Holmes and Robach, who are both married to other people, have yet to comment on the allegations that they have been having a months-long affair. The 20/20 anchor was previously married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annie, from 1996 to 2008, before tying the knot with actor Andrew Schue in 2010. Robach is now stepmom to Schue's three children – Nate, Aidan and Wyatt – whom he shares with ex Jennifer Hageney. Holmes, meanwhile, is married to Marilee Fiebig after tying the knot with the attorney in 2010. He also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

The reporters regularly gave viewers a look inside their friendship on social media before allegations of an affair surfaced this week, even training for the New York City half marathon together earlier this year and attending the Daytime Emmys together in June. The two also traveled overseas to cover Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee ahead of the monarch's death in September.

"What an absolute joy and honor to witness the celebrations here in London for Queen Elizabeth II – you can see it in our faces – just incredible to cover the pomp and circumstance, precision, respect and love here all in honor of her majesty's 70 years on the throne. Couldn't have asked for a better partner through it all," Robach wrote on Instagram at the time.