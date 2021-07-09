'Glee' Cast Pays Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death
It's been one year since Glee actress Naya Rivera tragically died, and her former castmates are paying emotional tribute to their late friend. A number of stars from the show, including Heather Morris and Chris Colfer, have taken to social media to honor Rivera. We have collected a number of those heartfelt memorials below.
Rivera was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after taking her then-4-year-old son Josey out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera's body on the morning of July 13. Her death was officially ruled an accidental drowning. Scroll down to see what Rivera's friends and Glee co-stars are sharing in honor of the late actress.
Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison, who played Glee teacher Will Scuesteron Glee, issued a sweet memorial to the late star. He shared a smiling photo of her and included a red heart emoji in the caption.
Heather Morris
Rivera's best friend, Heather Morris, wrote a heartbreaking caption on her post, which included a photo of Rivera along with a religious statue and video/photo of a memorial tattoo she got in honor of her late friend. "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption," Morris wrote. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera."
She added, "I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being "that sassy queen" in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."
Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer played Kurt Hummel in Glee, and shared many scenes with Rivera. In an Instagram post, Hummel shared a photo of his late co-star and included a red heart emoji in the caption.
Kevin McHale
Glee actor Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, also posted a photo of Rivera. In the caption, he wrote, "I miss you. Every single day."
Amber Riley
Amber Riley played Mercedes Jones in Glee, and the actress issued a brief tribute to her late friend. In a post on Instagram, Jones shared a photo of Rivera and her son. "I miss and love you," she wrote in the caption, then including a kiss-heart emoji.
Jenna Ushkowitz
In an Instagram post, Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, shared a photo of Rivera dancing on stage in front of a packed theater. "Always a light, always with us," she wrote. "My heart is with you and your family today. Love you Nougs."
Fan Memorials
“You only get one you it’s best to just be yourself” and be yourself she did wise words from an incredible human being. Keep on inspiring me and so many others up there in heaven @nayarivera . Continued prayers to the Rivera family #1year#ripnayarivera🕊 pic.twitter.com/bmV2fh5Xss— Christina Hendricks (@stagefanatic) July 8, 2021
A number of Glee fans have also taken to social media to memorialize Rivera, mourning her death one year later.
Forever in our hearts. 🤍 REMEMBER NAYA RIVERA pic.twitter.com/ViawMTWbLb— Amanda (@affectionriley) July 8, 2021