'Glee' Cast Pays Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death

It's been one year since Glee actress Naya Rivera tragically died, and her former castmates are paying emotional tribute to their late friend. A number of stars from the show, including Heather Morris and Chris Colfer, have taken to social media to honor Rivera. We have collected a number of those heartfelt memorials below. Rivera was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after taking her then-4-year-old son Josey out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera's body on the morning of July 13. Her death was officially ruled an accidental drowning. Scroll down to see what Rivera's friends and Glee co-stars are sharing in honor of the late actress.

Matthew Morrison View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@matthewmorrison) Matthew Morrison, who played Glee teacher Will Scuesteron Glee, issued a sweet memorial to the late star. He shared a smiling photo of her and included a red heart emoji in the caption. prevnext

Heather Morris View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) Rivera's best friend, Heather Morris, wrote a heartbreaking caption on her post, which included a photo of Rivera along with a religious statue and video/photo of a memorial tattoo she got in honor of her late friend. "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption," Morris wrote. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera." She added, "I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being “that sassy queen” in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl." prevnext

Chris Colfer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) Chris Colfer played Kurt Hummel in Glee, and shared many scenes with Rivera. In an Instagram post, Hummel shared a photo of his late co-star and included a red heart emoji in the caption. prevnext

Kevin McHale View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) Glee actor Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, also posted a photo of Rivera. In the caption, he wrote, "I miss you. Every single day." prevnext

Amber Riley View this post on Instagram A post shared by RILEY (@msamberpriley) Amber Riley played Mercedes Jones in Glee, and the actress issued a brief tribute to her late friend. In a post on Instagram, Jones shared a photo of Rivera and her son. "I miss and love you," she wrote in the caption, then including a kiss-heart emoji. prevnext

Jenna Ushkowitz View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ushkowitz (@jennaushkowitz) In an Instagram post, Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, shared a photo of Rivera dancing on stage in front of a packed theater. "Always a light, always with us," she wrote. "My heart is with you and your family today. Love you Nougs." prevnext