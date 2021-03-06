Gina Carano Finds Support in New Poll After 'The Mandalorian' Firing

✖

Gina Carano continues to find support from conservative voices after her firing from The Mandalorian. Disney decided after Carano's social media posts gained attention due to offensive and anti-Semitic references. Many called the decision the latest in a series of "cancel culture" run amok, though others support Disney for removing a toxic personality from a role that had become quite popular.

The former MMA star portrayed Cara Dune on the Disney+ hit series and quickly became a favorite when the second season premiered. After the controversy and her firing, prominent conservatives like Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro spoke out supporting Carano and gave her an opportunity to share her side of the situation. Shapiro's Daily Wire was the first to interview Carano, following it up with a look at a recent poll saying a lot of folks believe she was fired unceremoniously.

"Corporate America's lunge into 'wokeness' and cancel culture might hit a bump in the road given public reaction to Disney's recent actions," Neil Newhouse of Public Opinion Strategies said after a recent survey from the close of the month. The Daily Wire adds that people from all political leanings were asked questions about Disney, the company's connection to China and other issues related to the conglomerate. Carano's firing was included, with many saying it was unjustified, 72 percent to 28 percent.

This news comes on the heels of former co-star Bill Burr sharing his support for Carano after the dismissal from the series. Burr called Carano "an absolute sweetheart" before adding that he could be next. "I'm on that f––ing show. Now, I gotta watch what the f–– I say," Burr said.

The former MMA star also alleged that Disney planned her removal before she posted the meme about Nazi Germany. Disney's statement didn't mention the meme, but made clear they don't condone her posts. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the company said. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."