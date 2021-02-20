Gina Carano Breaks Silence on 'Star Wars' Firing in New Interview

✖

As The Mandalorian fans know, Gina Carano was fired from the production by Lucasfilms after she made several offensive posts on social media, including ones in which she mocked those who wore masks, spread false information about the outcome of 2020 presidential election, and compared Republicans to how Jewish individuals were treated during the Holocaust. Now, a little over a week after she was fired, Carano is speaking out about the matter. According to Deadline, Carano sat down with The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, a controversial conservative commentator, to discuss the situation.

"I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” she claims in the interview, which will reportedly air on Sunday. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply." She continued to tell Shapiro, with whom she has already secured a new movie deal, “They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk, and I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative…” Carano adds, “I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Carano said that despite receiving backlash for her inappropriate comments, she did not want to walk them back or stop speaking her mind when it comes to social media. She also said that because of the political views that she has shared on social media, she was "prepared at any point to be let go." She claims, "I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’ ” They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself.’" Elsewhere in the interview, Carano claims that she found out about her firing via social media.

In light of Carano's controversial comments, Lucasfilms released a statement in which they noted that they would no longer be working with her in the future. Their message read, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."