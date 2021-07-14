Gillian Anderson Reveals Why She Is Done Wearing Bras

✖

Gillian Anderson is tossing one garment from her wardrobe for good. Speaking in an Instagram Live question-and-answer session with her 1.8 million followers on Monday, the Sex Education actress revealed she is officially done wearing bras, dubbing the undergarment "too f—ing uncomfortable" in a revelation that many are finding all too relatable.

During the all-encompassing live chat, Anderson told her followers, "I don't wear a bra anymore. I can't wear a bra. I'm sorry," declaring that she doesn't "care if my breasts reach my belly button." Anderson made the confession after a fan asked what her go-to outfit was during lockdown, with Anderson explaining, "it's probably the same one as my out of lockdown outfit. I mean, I've gotten so lazy and I don't wear a bra anymore." Again stating that she is "not wearing a bra anymore," the actress said the undergarment is "just too f—ing uncomfortable. So yeah, comfortable black track pants and a matching hoodie. I'd wear that every day if I could."

GILLIAN ANDERSON DOESN’T WEAR BRAS ANYMORE. EVERYBODY CLAPPED EVERYBODY SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/lRvNGYHPHx — melanie (@blnchdubois) July 12, 2021

Anderson's candid response quickly went viral and earned admiration and applause from many. One video that captured the moment from the live session was shared on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 219,000 times. Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, "if two-time golden globe and Emmy winning actress Gillian Anderson says no more bras, who are we to disagree." Somebody else tweeted, "what can I say, she's my role model, loved her answer."

Anderson, however, is being recognized for more than just her decision to go braless, though. Just a day after revealing her decision to ditch the uncomfortable garment, the actress earned her sixth Emmy nomination when she was recognized in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Anderson, who won an Emmy in 1997 for The X-Files, took on the role in Season 4 of the Netflix series opposite Stephen Boxer, who portrayed Thatcher's husband, Denis Thatcher. In total, the Netflix series earned 24 nominations, tying with Disney+'s The Mandalorian to lead with most nominations.

Fans can catch Anderson in The Crown, with all four seasons available for streaming on Netflix. She will not reprise the role in Season 5 of the series, as Thatcher will no longer be part of the series as it moves into a new decade of Queen Elizabeth's reign. Fans can see Anderson, however, when Sex Education returns for its third season on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 17. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.