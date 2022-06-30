Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Unrecognizable With Matching Shaved Heads

Gigi and Bella Hadid are rocking an all-new style for the hot summer months – at least for a short while. As they walked the runway during the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show Monday, June 27, the supermodel sisters were seen sporting entirely new, completely unique, and practically identical hairstyles, both showing off bleached, covered eyebrows and hips-length dark hairstyles featuring shaved sides.

For their runway walk at the New York Public Library – which was attended by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, and Emily Ratajkowski, and also live-streamed – Bella, 25, completed her look with a long white robe, later switching into a vinyl oversized floor-length gown that was paired with white gloves. Gigi, 27, donned a white cropped tank top, which was paired with a shawl draped over her shoulders and pants. She later changed into an oversized hot pink sweater and white platforms.

While the outfits certainly garnered some chatter, it was Gigi and Bella's hairstyles that drew all the attention. Nylon described the looks as "half-shaved heads and blunt, futuristic bangs." As Bella gave fans a glimpse of the new style on Instagram, hundreds of comments poured in, with one concerned fan asking, "Bella what did they do to you babe," as another chimed in, "I love you but what is this." A third commenter wrote, "bella what happened with your hair," with another simply reacting with, "NOOOOO."

Thankfully, the "futuristic" hairstyles are not a permanent look. Amid the flood of comments, Bella took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal how the hairstyles were achieved. In a time-lapse video, it was revealed that the "futuristic" styles were accomplished with the help of prosthetics and wigs, meaning the supermodel sisters were only donning the buzzed-about 'dos for a short while.

The looks were thanks to Noël Jacoboni and Diane Kendal with hairstylist Duffy, whom Allure listed as the team behind the Hadids' style. On Instagram, Jacoboni explained the team was able to pull together the looks in less than a week, sharing, "we found out about the show Tuesday. We pulled all this together in less than a week. Thank you all for your hard work, your patience for details and ability to work with the ebb and flow of this ever-changing production." Jacoboni added that the show "was the perfect marriage of my ability to do a bald cap as well as work for one of my favorite designers with some of the top models in the industry."