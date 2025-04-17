The wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has agreed to plead guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her husband.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, filed a plea agreement with the Clark County District Court on Monday, KSNV reports, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Victoria was originally charged with both conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder, but prosecutors agreed to drop the solicitation charge last week. She is expected to be sentenced to between two and 10 years in prison.

Victoria Goodwin appears in Las Vegas Township Justice Court on felony charges of suspicion of solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder at the Regional Justice Center on April 08, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Victoria was arrested last month after police alleged she had been messaging an inmate at a Florida prison to organize a hit on her husband in 2024. The alleged murder-for-hire plot was only discovered when corrections officers confiscated the inmate’s phone and read his messages.

“Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” police claim Victoria texted.

Victoria allegedly promised $11,515 for her paranormal investigator husband to be killed by a hitman and provided his location to the inmate while Aaron was filming in California. She also allegedly made a down payment of $2,500 for the hit.

“He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?” an alleged text from Victoria read.

Victoria Goodwin and Aaron Goodwin from “Ghost Adventures” attend the premiere of “Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil” at The Park on May 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When she was arrested, police said Victoria denied trying to have her husband killed and claimed she didn’t remember sending the messages in question. She then allegedly admitted that she and Aaron were struggling in their marriage.

On March 12, Aaron, 48, filed for divorce from Victoria in Clark County, Nevada. “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of husband and wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together … in marital harmony,” the docs read, as per Us Weekly. “There is no possibility of reconciliation.”