‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin Files for Divorce After Wife’s Alleged Hitman Attempt

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has filed for divorce from his wife Victoria. Less than a week after Victoria’s March 6 arrest for her alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband, Goodwin filed divorce documents in Clark County, Nevada, on Wednesday, March 12.

In court records obtained by Us Weekly, Goodwin said that “the views, tastes, likes and dislikes of husband and wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together … in marital harmony,” and that “there is no possibility of reconciliation.”

Goodwin and Victoria married in August 2022 at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, sharing the news on social media at the time with images from the big day. However, in the Wednesday complaint, Goodwin listed their date of marriage as May 4, 2020, which is when they were originally set to walk down the aisle. The date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his divorce filing, the paranormal investigator asked the neither party be awarded alimony and that their community assets divided equally, though he did request the costs of the community assets be reimbursed. He also requested his separate assets and debts be confirmed and his single status be restored.

Victoria is currently facing charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder after she allegedly attempted to hire a hitman to kill Goodwin. She was arrested on March 6 after corrections officers found and seized a contraband phone from an inmate at a Florida prison, whom Victoria had allegedly been communicating with since October.

An arrest report obtained by TMZ claimed that Victoria had messaged the inmate, who corresponded with a third party, about wanting to end her marriage to Goodwin and had offered an $11,515 payment to have a hitman kill her husband while he was filming Ghost Adventures with Zak Bagans in California. She made plans to make an initial payment in the amount of $2,500.

“Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” she reportedly asked on one text message.

Police stated that Victoria has denied plotting to have her husband killed and stated that she was “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.” She also told police that she didn’t remember sending the messages.

She is being held on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25.