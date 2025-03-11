‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Arrested for Alleged Hitman Attempt

Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin’s wife has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested and charged last week for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police say she plotted with an inmate in a Florida prison to have her husband killed by a hitman while filming the Discovery+ series, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ. She remains in police custody and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Police allege that beginning in October 2024, Victoria sent messages to a Florida prison inmate, who has not been named, about wanting to end her marriage to Goodwin, whom she married in August 2022 at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland. In one message, she reportedly asked, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

She allegedly offered an $11,515 payment to have a hitman, who was contacted by the inmate, to kill her husband while he was filming Ghost Adventures with Bagans in California. Police say Victoria provided information on her husband’s location and sent messages about a $2,500 upfront payment.

“He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?” the inmate texted the hitman, according to police.

It’s unclear what happened with the hitman, as Goodwin was not harmed.

The murder-for-hire plot was uncovered when corrections officers found and seized the inmate’s contraband phone. Victoria denied wanting to have her husband killed and told police that she was “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.” When confronted about the messages, she claimed that she didn’t remember sending them. She also claimed that she believed the payment for the hitman discussed in the messages was for a cellphone.

Victoria was arrested on March 6, according to Clark County jail records, and is being held on a $100,000 bail. She is set to make her initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

Sources told TMZ that Goodwin, who has starred on Ghost Adventures since its premiere in 2008, was “blindsided and devastated at this turn of events” involving his wife, as he “thought he was in a happy marriage.” Goodwin had celebrated their love as recently as February, when he marked Valentine’s Day with a tribute to Victoria, writing, “my valentine always beats me at mini golf.”

Bagans said that it has been an emotional time for his co-star, and that he’s “trying to give him love and support.”