Gerard Butler Tears up While Discussing the Devastating Effects California Wildfires Had on His Community

Gerard Butler recently teared up while discussing the devastating effects that the California wildfires have had on his community.

As reported by The Blast, Butler was speaking with photographers about the loss of his home — saying that it “could have been worse” for him — and he was said to have appeared choked up as he revealed that he plans to rebuild.

The 300 actor first spoke out about the damage done to his home by sharing a photo of the charred debris on Twitter.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California,” he wrote in the post. “Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you [Los Angeles Fire Department]. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org.”

Days later, Butler posted a video of the damage done to his neighborhood, writing, “Driving around Point Dume on Saturday. My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California.”

“I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch,” he continued.

“I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes,” Butler added in a follow-up tweet, going on to encouraging his followers to donate to relief efforts. “Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California. There’s a Go Fund Me to help people across the state affected by the fires. Please join me if you can.”

At this time, the Camp Fire is reported to be responsible for a total of 42 deaths and an undetermined amount of damage, as reported by the NY Times. Search teams are currently investigating damaged areas.