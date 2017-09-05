Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pregnant Girlfriend Flaunts NSFW Bikini Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, may be vacationing with the pro soccer player’s family, but that doesn’t mean all her snaps have to be G-rated!

The 22-year-old model, who is expecting her first and Ronaldo’s fourth child later this year, flaunted her peachy derriere while wearing a Brazilian style bikini and submerged in a swimming pool.

Rodriguez also shared a photo with Cristiano’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jr., during the family’s trip to Ibiza. She wrote a sweet message about her new life with Ronaldo’s family.

“The best moments in life are those that are not planned, that are unexpected, with whom you most want. It is not where it is but with whom,” she wrote in her native Spanish.



Rodriguez told Spanish magazine Hola! that she loves family and kids. “I’m a real family person. I love children, nature and animals,” she said.



Good thing, too! Ronaldo, who is also father to newborn twins Eva and Mateo, said in a Chinese TV interview that he wants to have seven children after being inspired by his oldest son.

“Cristiano is very happy. He’s doing well,” he said, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhar. “He wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that’s good.” He later said that he was “very happy” after learning that Georgina was carrying his fourth child.

Rodriguez also told Hola that that it takes a healthy diet and exercise routine to get her toned body.

“In my day to day life, I like to take care of myself doing sport and eating a balanced diet,” she said. “I try to eat natural products and avoid heavy meals and follow a Mediterranean diet. I don’t follow a strict diet as such because I do love a treat now and again.”

