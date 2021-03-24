George Segal Dead: 'The Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star

✖

Hayley Orrantia is paying tribute to her late The Goldbergs co-star George Segal. Segal, who starred as Orrantia’s onscreen grandfather Albert "Pops" Solomon in the ABC sitcom, died Monday of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87. After news of his death broke, Orrantia paid homage to the Oscar-nominated actor on social media, admitting that she is "having a hard time believing that he is really gone."

Orrantia, who stars as Erica Goldberg, shared her tribute on Instagram, emotionally reflecting on the impact Segal had on her life. Sharing a throwback photo from Segal during his early acting career as well as a behind-the-scenes video of herself and Segal laughing amid The Goldbergs filming, she said that to her, Segal "was invincible so I'm having a hard time believing that he is really gone." Orrantia called the late actor an absolute light that illuminated every room he walked into” and said "his laugh was utterly infectious and so rewarding if you were the one who got him to do it." The actress also reflected on the stories Segal used to tell, which were not only "beautiful," but also "always ended in a perfect punch line." She said he showed her "what it really means to be an actor. What it takes," adding that she is "devastated that I won't get to hear him laugh again. My love and prayers go out to his family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Orrantia (@hayleyorrantia)

A native of Long Island, New York, Segal's acting career spans decades and began in the '60s, with credits like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, the 1966 film for which he received an Oscar nomination. In the years that followed, he went on to star in titles including Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, King Rat, and Love & Other Drugs. In more recent years, he was best known for his role on The Goldbergs, portraying Albert "Pops" Solomon on the 1980s-set sitcom for the past eight years. In a statement to PEOPLE, the cast and crew of the series said they are "devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George."

"He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply," the statement reads. "It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh."

The Goldbergs is currently in its eighth season and airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Segal’s last episode is slated to air on April 7, according to Deadline, and the series is expected to pay tribute to Segal on-air sometime this season.