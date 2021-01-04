George Gerdes, Character Actor Who Appeared in 'NCIS', 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Perry Mason', Dead at 72

✖

Actor and singer-songwriter George Gerdes died on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gerdes was rushed to a hospital in Glendale, California after suffering a brain aneurysm on New Year's Day. He was 72 years old.

Gerdes' life partner, Julia Johns, confirmed the news of his passing to entertainment reporters. Those close to him began posting about the tragedy on social media as well, including actor Titus Welliver. Fans across various genres and mediums mourned Gerdes, many remembering him for different performances across his wide-ranging career. Gerdes got his first on-screen credit in 1968 and worked steadily in TV and movies up until his death.

George Gerdes has departed. An actors actor and deeply kind man. Rest easy brother,we are fewer... pic.twitter.com/oJ4heiCK1h — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) January 2, 2021

Gerdes is best-known for movie performances in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Rumor Has It..., Hidalgo and Single White Female. However, TV fans may be even more familiar with him. His most recent recurring role was on Amazon Prime Video's Bosch, where he played Ray Scales until 2019. He has also appeared recently on NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and Perry Mason.

Friends of Gerdes emphasized the side of him fans did not see, however. In tributes on social media, his Bosch co-star Welliver called him "an actor's actor and a deeply kind man," while Michael McKean wrote: "dear old friend … was a wonderful songwriter, poet and actor, much beloved by everyone who knew him. You would have liked him, too."

Gerdes' close friend Terre Roche gave a statement directly to reporters, saying: "George's songs and performances were unlike anything I've ever heard before or since. The songs were beautifully crafted. But when he mounted the stage, it was as if he had become a channel for all sorts of characters from out of the movies as he effortlessly held rapid-fire conversations between Buster Keaton, Elvis, the Wicked Witch of the West, Laurel & Hardy and myriad others from his youth."

My dear old friend George Gerdes passed away last night. He was a wonderful songwriter, poet, and actor, much beloved by everyone who knew him. You would have liked him, too. RIP, GG, from the old red lobster. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 1, 2021

"George was a triple threat," Roche went on. "A great singer-songwriter and an actor as well. Not to disparage the worth of big stars, but in many ways George was too deep and profound to become a big pop sensation. Many of us New York City singer-songwriters of that era owe a great debt to George's influence. He once told me that as a child he wanted to go inside the television with all the people he encountered there. With his acting career, he went on to fulfill that dream for himself."

Gerdes is survived by Johns and three nephews — Zachary, Michael and Will. The family said that a funeral of sorts will be held when the coronavirus pandemic is over and asked that, in lieu of flowers, mourners make donations in his name to the Meher Spiritual Center.