George Clooney Has Thoughts About Royal Baby’s Name

After welcoming their first child this past Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday that they hadnamed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and now the couple’s pal, George Clooney is weighing in on the choice.

Clooney, who is close friends with the couple, was asked about the new arrival this week at Hulu’s For Your Consideration event for his new show, Catch-22. When it comes to the baby’s name, Clooney joked that he was a little upset his friends didn’t include his name in their son’s moniker as a tribute to their friendship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That kind of hurts,” he cracked before adding, “I like it! Archie. It’s good!”

While they don’t share a name, Clooney and Archie do share a birthday — May 6 — something the Oscar winner had a good-natured grumble about while speaking to Extra.

“It’s kind of irritating, if you think about it,” he cracked. “‘Cause I’ve already had to split it with Orson Welles, Sigmund Freud, and now this comes in. I’m moving down the line very quickly.”

Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, were previously thought to be on the short list of potential godparents for baby Archie, but the actor shot those reports down.

“Everybody loves their rumors,” he said. “It’s not true. You don’t want me to be a godparent of anybody. I’m barely a parent at this point. It’s frightening.”

While the pair may not be Archie’s godparents, they’ll certainly be a part of the baby’s life, and it’s also likely that the Clooney kids will grow up friends with the young royal. George and Amal share twins Ella and Alexander, who will celebrate their second birthday next month.

“Two in a month. They’re good. Now, because they’re twins they go in that direction,” George said while pointing in opposite directions. “When I’m left alone with them it’s a nightmare.”

The 58-year-old also told Entertainment Tonight that his kids have already turned into quite the pranksters.

“They’re not terrible twos. They’re good kids. They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already,” he shared. “Put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny.”

“They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with,” he added. “They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart, and, I mean, they already can — you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can’t do that in English.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta