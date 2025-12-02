George Clooney Reveals Role He Was ‘Annoyed’ to Lose to Brad Pitt

George Clooney was admittedly “annoyed” to lose out on one role to dear friend Brad Pitt.

The Jay Kelly actor, 64, revealed he was originally considered for the role of J.D. in Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon’s Thelma & Louise, but the charming young drifter character ultimately went to Pitt.

“I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise. And, motherf—ker, Brad got it,” Clooney joked to the Sunday Times in an interview published Saturday. “I didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years, because I was annoyed. The part launched his career in film. He was doing sitcoms and crap before, so when it was the thing that could’ve launched me? F—k!”

brad pitt in ‘thelma & louise’ (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

The role did act as a turning point in Pitt’s career, launching him into the world of films while Clooney remained on TV in roles on Baby Talk, ER, and Bodies of Evidence for much of the early ’90s.

To this day, the Oscar winner gets teased by his Ocean’s Eleven co-star about the role. “Oh yeah, he gives me s—,” Clooney revealed, before confessing that ultimately, it was for the best that Pitt got the role. “Of course, when I saw it, I was, like, well, it had to be that guy.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Brad Pitt and George Clooney attend the Los Angeles Premiere of The Apple Original Film “Wolfs” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Davis previously revealed the playful rivalry between the two actors during a 2016 interview with Good Morning America, recalling, “I was on a plane next to George Clooney by happenstance. We’re chatting, and he says, ‘You know, I hate that Brad Pitt.’”



She continued, “And I said, ‘No, you don’t, he’s your friend.’ And he said, ‘No, I hate him because he got that part in Thelma & Louise.’ And I said, ‘Oh, were you interested in that part?’ He said, ‘Oh, couldn’t you tell when I read with you?’ And I said, ‘Oh.’”