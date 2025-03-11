George Clooney Ditches His Signature Silver Fox Look, Dyes His Hair

George Clooney has a new look. His signature salt and pepper look is gone. But it may only be temporary.

The actor was spotted out with a head full of dyed-brown hair recently in New York City. His new look is a result of his Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck – an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same title that he previously wrote, directed and acted in. In the play, he will star as CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow.

Clooney admitted recently his new look isn’t faring well at home. He and his wife, Amal, share twins Alexander and Ella, 7. “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” George said during an interview with The New York Times in February. “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop.”

Despite being 63, Clooney remains a sought after man by female admirers. Ahead of his 60th birthday, Clooney spoke with AARP about aging. “Now that I’m about to turn 60, it’s not as funny,” he said, with the interviewer noting he ran his hands through his cropped more-salt-than-pepper hair. He was also awarded AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups awarded him the Career Achievement Award. At the time, he said: “I always say to my dad, ‘I’m middle-aged.’ And he goes, ‘You know a lot of 120-year-olds?’”

Still, he’s taking aging in stride. In a recent interview with the Irish Times, he opened up about how he’s feeling as he’s getting older. “I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60. I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I’m 90. That’s a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you’re not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat. We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can.’ Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more,’” he said.