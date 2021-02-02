George Clooney Boards 'Buck Rogers' Reboot Series

✖

George Clooney has built his career as one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, but as of recent, the 59-year-old has turned his skills into something so much more. Now, as a filmmaker, he's in the talks of winning awards for his movie Midnight Sky, and now he's teamed up with his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Haeslov to create Buck Rogers as a series reboot.

Clooney will be granted the title of executive producer of the Legendary adaptation. As it's currently in the development process, the goal in mind is to launch it into a film if the series were to be a success first. Both have joined Angry Films' Don Murphy and Susan Montford as well according to the Hollywood Reporter, who's credits also include Transformers and Real Steel. They'll also produce alongside the grandson of original Buck Rogers creator, Flint Dille.

The original story is of a man who is trapped in a coal mine after a cave-in, however, when he wakes he's almost 500 years into the future. He then enlists to fight in a war involving several gangs in what was once America. Rogers was turned into a comic strip, Buck Rogers, in 1929 by the John F. Dille Co., and was soon beloved by many. As the character shot into mainstream, toys, comic books and movies about the character then followed.

While Clooney has his hands full with work, he's also stayed busy at home as well after he and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed their twins in 2017. While chatting about his film Midnight Sky, he's been candid about his life in quarantine with his family as well. He recently said that life has "been an adventure" as he and Amal find a new way to live, revealing that he's "mostly inside the house." "I have 3-year-old twins, so that's been an adventure in a lot of washing dishes and changing diapers," he said before joking, "My own, mostly."

The sweet couple married in 2014 and three years later welcomed their twins. For the last year or so it's mostly been his immediate family he spends the most time with, admitting that he misses his dad, but is trying to stay positive given the circumstances. "It's been a crappy year. It has. But we're gonna get though it. If I didn't believe that, I don't know how we'd raise kids in this world. We're gonna get through these things and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better."