George and Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney are putting their money to good use amid the coronavirus pandemic, donating a total of more than $1 million to multiple charities and organizations on the frontlines of the global health crisis. The Hollywood couple gave back to people suffering from the impacts of COVID-19 through the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles each getting $250,000, as first reported by Deadline.

In addition, the couple reportedly donated $300,000 to three international organizations, including the the National Health Service in the U.K., the Lombardo Italy Region, which supports hospitals in Italy, and the Lebanese Food Bank, which is providing for people who are struggling financially and with food security in these tough times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Clooneys are two of many celebrities and wealthy people giving back amid the crisis. Earlier this week, Lady Gaga announced that she and a number of other business leaders, politicians and entertainers had raised over $35 million for the World Health Organization, and are teaming up with Global Citizen to host a star-studded TV spectacular, One World: Together At Home, which kicks off April 18.

Gaga told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, “I have always believed in kindness and I think that what’s so true about times like now is that there is financial currency, right? But then there’s kindness currency and they’re both equally as important. I think there’s a lot of people that are at home right now that are wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can’t, and they don’t know how to. And one of the ways that you can is to be kind.”

“This is a catastrophe, and in a time of catastrophe, kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other,” Gaga continued, adding that “self awareness is also fundamental. While you’re being kind and making sure that you know what you have and what you don’t, [it’s important] that you take those moments to have gratitude.”

The event, called One World: Together At Home, came as no surprise to Fallon, who will help host the event alongside Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. The special, which will air April 18, will also feature performances by artists such as Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder, and others.