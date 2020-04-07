Coronavirus Fundraiser Will Take Over CBS, ABC and NBC on April 18

✖

The major networks have often come together at a time of crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic is no different. On Monday, ABC, CBS and NBC announced they will team up to simultaneously air One World: Together at Home live on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The global special will be hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live's Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, along with members of the Sesame Street cast.

The World Health Organization and the advocacy group Global Citizen are putting together the special together in collaboration with Lady Gaga. The special will also feature appearances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. It will aso air on iHearMedia and Canada's Bell Media networks.

Outside the U.S. and Canada, the show will be carried by beIN Media Groupin the Middle East, RTE in Ireland and MultiChoice Group in Africa. In the U.K., BBC One will air show on Sunday, April 19. It will also be available to stream on Twitter, Twitch, Yahoo, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video and Apple.

"As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, 'One World: Together At Home' aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19," Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's." Global Citizen is best known for the Global Citizen Festival, which hosts a U.S. edition in New York's Central Park, typically in September.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, added. "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

Although the special is a fundraiser, it is not a telethon. Instead, the corporate partners and supporters behind the special have committed donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Proceeds will also go to local charities for food, shelter and health care to those in need. More than 1.3 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll at over 74,500, reports Johns Hopkins University.