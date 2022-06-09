Harrison Wagner's Girlfriend Sophia Bui Speaks out Following His Death

✖

Sophia Bui, longtime girlfriend to General Hospital star Jack Wagner's son Harrison Wagner, has penned a heartfelt "love letter" to her late beau following his death Monday at the age of 27. Sharing a photo with her "babe" on Instagram Wednesday, the Top Gun: Maverick actress, also 27, paid tribute to Harrison.

"Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse," she wrote in the caption. "In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry." Bui went on to call Harrison "the balm that soothed my soul," sharing how she was "so brokenhearted" at the loss. "I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul," she wrote before a string of broken heart emojis, adding, "I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life."

Harrison's older brother, 31-year-old Peter Wagner, also shared a brief statement of his younger sibling, writing alongside throwback photos on Instagram, "Always with you." Harrison's father has yet to speak out publicly about the loss of his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristina Wagner. The two originally met on the set of General Hospital and got married in 1993 before splitting 13 years later.

Harrison was found in a parking lot in North Hollywood Monday and pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. His cause of death has yet to be determined. Harrison long struggled with addiction in the years prior to his death but was open about building a new life for himself. "It is NEVER TO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN ONES LIFE Let alone, if u are struggling believe me ... I've been there. But we come out on the other seeing the world through a different Lens," he wrote on Instagram in September 2021. In his final Instagram post, dated May 22, Harrison wrote, "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."