‘General Hospital’ Star Asks for Help After Scary Hacking Situation

Kirsten Storms is reaching out for help as she faces a “very concerning” hacking situation.

Just weeks after making her return to General Hospital as Maxie Jones, the actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her cell phone and internet router were both “accessed by someone or several people who are not me or anyone I know” when she first moved to Tennessee.

“My iCloud eventually got accessed. I had to get a new device. I have not gotten a new Apple account; I don’t think I will,” said Storms, 41. “But I really need to find someone who can look into it for me.”

Storms said that she did file a report with her local police department, but that they didn’t have a cyber division, which is why she was reaching out to fans who might know of a specialist who could help.

While Storms revealed in another video that she had been dealing with the issue since December, the soap star said she had to travel to Los Angeles for her General Hospital return, which is why she’s just following up with her worries now. “I’m having some stuff with my internet that’s still very concerning,” she admitted.

“So if you know someone, I have like, a video of MAC addresses and a bunch of other stuff that came from my router box at my apartment in Franklin, and then a few other things,” the Zenon actress said, adding, “I know I never post stuff like this; I just don’t know what to do because the police department doesn’t have a cyber division, and I would have to submit it to the state people. And I would really like to get this figured out now. It’s really freaking me out.”

KATHLEEN GATI, KRISTINA WAGNER and KIRSTEN STORMS on ‘general hospital’ (Photo by Bahareh Ritter/Disney via Getty Images

In a third video, Storms accused the unknown hacker of having “pretty much accessed my apartment” and “relentlessly getting on my internet and doing stuff to my accounts.”

Storms’ return to General Hospital came on Feb. 12 after she announced in July that she would be taking a “leave of absence” from the show, a decision she later revealed was due to a brain aneurysm diagnosis.

Storms initially had surgery to remove a “very large cyst” in her brain in June 2021, and in January 2025, a follow-up exam revealed that she had an aneurysm in her brain. While doctors attempted to thread a camera from her leg into her brain to coil the aneurysm without having to go in through the skull, they were unsuccessful.

In December, Storms revealed on Instagram that while she initially thought she would have to undergo brain surgery for the aneurysm, she had decided to hold off on the operation, as it was “not at the mandatory surgery size” at this time.