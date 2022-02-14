Gene Simmons’ Wife Shannon Tweed Suffers Another Painful Injury

Gene Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, is in recovery after suffering a painful injury to her finger. The 64-year-old model and actress had to undergo surgery after injuring her finger, she told fans on Instagram last week. She shared her hand X-ray with the simple caption, “Oops! Wet cement floor…” and an emoji of an upset face.

Undergoing surgery days later to repair her hand, Tweed was quick to get back to moving, with daughter Sophie Simmons sharing a photo of her mom leaving the hospital to social media. “Only my mom comes out of surgery looking like she won a pageant,” she gushed in the caption. Soon after, Tweed and her KISS rocker husband took to the trails. “Trying to find the shade this morning,” she captioned a photo from their outing. “@genesimmons and got out at 9 but it was hot already. Operation on my finger went well.”

Tweed’s son, Nick Simmons, commented on the shot, “youre the only person i know who 1) doesnt notice a traumatic injury and 2) hikes immediately after a surgery. Are you Rambo?” Sophie chimed in with her own post, writing, “Will my mom slow down? No…she’s hiking.” Tweed’s other followers noticed the model had been having a string of injuries lately, having hurt her ankle in October. “You are not having good luck lately! Take care of yourself,” one person wrote, as another added, “Oh no!! First the ankle and now this… Speedy recovery!!”

Back in October, Tweed took to Instagram to share she had taken “a tumble,” injuring her ankle and back. “Took a tumble today. Should be real pretty tomorrow,” she wrote at the time. “My ankle is the size of my knee but it’s my back that is killing me!” Previously, in September, Tweed revealed bruising around her eye after having a cyst removed from her face, writing, “Woke up with a #shiner this morning. I had a cyst removed to be sent to pathology. I’ll let you know how that goes. But I thought since it was growing maybe I shouldn’t wait till it’s a golf ball! Ha!” She joked in the hashtags, “#aintaginggrand.”

Tweed and Simmons marked their 10th wedding anniversary amid all of her medical problems. In October, Tweed wrote alongside a photo with her hubby, “Happy 10th wedding Anniversary to my sweetheart. We did it and we will keep on doing it!” The two originally tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2011 after being together for 28 years.