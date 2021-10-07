Gene Simmons’ Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals Concerning Injury

Shannon Tweed is on the road to recovery after suffering a nasty injury. Tweed, the wife of KISS rock icon Gene Simmons, revealed to her fans early Thursday morning that she is nurturing a hurt ankle and other injuries after she fell.

Although Tweed did not reveal the severity of her injury, she did share a photo of her severely bruised foot, telling fans that her “ankle is the size of my knee” and “should be real pretty tomorrow.” Tweed also revealed that her ankle is not the only thing she injured, as it is her “back that is killing me!” It is unclear if Tweed made a trip to the doctors office, though she did tell fans that she suffered the injuries after she “took a tumble” earlier in the day. At this time, the 64-year-old actress and model has not shared any further updates on her condition.

News of her injuries was met with an overwhelming amount of support from her 163,00 Instagram followers, many of whom jumped into the comments section of the post to send well wishes for a speedy recovery. One fan commented, “oh noo feel better soon,” with another person advising that Tweed “Elevate and use turmeric.” Somebody else said they were “sending lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery,” with a fourth follower commenting, “prayers for healing. Rest.”

Tweed’s tumble came just a month after she shared another concerning health update with fans. Back on Sept. 6, she shared a selfie showing her boasting stitches on her forehead between her eyebrows as she quipped that she “woke up with a [shiner] this morning.” Tweed went on to reveal in the post that she had recent “had a cyst removed to be sent to pathology” and promised that she would let her concerned followers “know how that goes.” She quipped in the post, “but I thought since it was growing maybe I shouldn’t wait till it’s a golf ball! Ha,” joking in the hashtag, “ain’t aging grand.”

Both of those medical issues came amid an important time for Tweed and her husband. In early October, the couple marked their milestone 10th wedding anniversary, Tweed celebrating the occasion with a sweet photo of herself and Simmons alongside the message, “Happy 10th wedding Anniversary to my sweetheart. We did it and we will keep on doing it!” Tweed and Simmons tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2011 in an outside ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel after being together for 28 years. The couple share two children together, Nick and Sophie Simmons.