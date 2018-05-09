Geena Davis and Husband Reza Jarrahy Split

Four was not the magic number for Geena Davis. The Thelma & Louise star’s fourth marriage is headed for divorce after her husband, surgeon Reza Jarrahy, filed for divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage on Tuesday, TMZ first reported.

According to court documents, Jarrahy cited irreconcilable differences and stated November 15, 2017 as their date of separation.

Davis, 62, and Jarrahy, 47, who tied the knot in September 2001, share 13-year-old twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian Williams, as well as 16-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshvar.

Court documents filed under the names Rob Doe vs. Veronica Doe show that Jarrahy is asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their children. He is also asking the judge to deny any request by Davis for spousal support.

The pair was last seen together in Los Angeles at a charity event, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital presents Kaleidoscope 5, in May 2017, PEOPLE reports.

Davis previously gushed about her marriage while speaking to Good Housekeeping in March 2014.

“Reza is so different from the men I used to be with. I think if I met someone now who was like the guys I was drawn to in the past, I would just start to laugh,” she explained. “I did say to Reza, ‘You’re about to become my fourth husband. What on earth are you thinking?’ But as for myself, I wasn’t nervous at all. I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had puled off changes that were real and permanent. And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn’t run screaming from the room or judge me for it. It’s like I discovered a whole other way to live.”

The two tied the knot on September 1, 2001 during a small, private ceremony in the Hamptons. “We are very happy and we look forward to spending the rest of our lives together,” they announced in a joint statement at the time.

They met through mutual friends in 1999 and became engaged in November 2000.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress was previously married to Finnish director Renny Darlin from 1993 to 1998, actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990, and restauranteur Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983.

ABC recently announced that Davis will reprise her role on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Nicole Herman for the penultimate episode of season 7 on Thursday.

According to the episode synopsis for “Cold As Ice”, first released by Deadline, one of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own is seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them. Meanwhile, Nicole Herman (Davis) pays a visit to the hospital and talks to Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) about an exciting opportunity.

That “exciting opportunity” has led many a Grey’s fan to believe that Nicole will have something to do with Capshaw’s previously announced departure from the series.

Davis previously appeared on Grey’s for a 12-episode arc during the season 11, as head of fetal surgery Herman. She last appeared on the series in 2015 when, after Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) removed her brain tumor, Herman woke up having lost her vision entirely. Arizona then reveals Herman was recovering at the Blind Institute, where she was learning to live her life without her eyesight.