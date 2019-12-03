Gayle King Celebrates ‘Cottage Cheese Thighs’ in New Bathing Suit Photo

Gayle King posted a few photos from her recent trip to Mexico this week, poking fun at herself in the process. King mocked her own physique in the bathing suit pictures, but fans rushed to defend her from herself. The comments were soon full of kind, loving messages.

King looked as happy as could be on a white sand beach in Mexico, in a photo album posted on Monday morning. She was with her niece, Mekenzye, whom she matched pose-for-pose in the “photo shoot.”

“Tradition continues!” King wrote. “Photo shoot w/ Fave niece [Mekenzye] in Mexico!”

“Swipe left for celebration of cellulite cottage cheese thighs,” she added. “Happy to report no photoshopping allowed!”

Fans would not let King’s self-effacing caption go unanswered. They promptly informed her that she looked stunning in this batch of vacation pictures.

“I think you look great!!!!” one person wrote.

“You look beautiful Gayle!” added another.

The album even started a conversation with an Oprah Magazine editor, who gave her official ruling on the pose-off.

“Sorry [Mekenzye] but Auntie Gayle might’ve outposed you this time around,” wrote Oprah Magazine‘s Digital Director Arianna Davis.

“She out-poses me every time,” Mekenzye answered with crying-laughing emojis, “I’m just here to serve as inspiration at this point.”

“You had so much fun dancing!! It was cool seeing you in the moment enjoying life!! You inspired us all!! And, red is definitely your color!!” added another.

King certainly earned her time off, as she works tirelessly on CBS This Morning all week long. The anchor is up early bringing the news to millions, and it is not always good. just this week, the show aired a hard-hitting interview she conducted with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

King pulled no punches as she grilled Zuckerberg on his website’s privacy concerns, public duty and role in the political process. Even after Zuckerberg gave his familiar response that “a private company should [not] be censoring politicians or news,” she pushed on by asking about the petition among his own employees to change this policy.

“Well, this is a clearly a very complex issue, and a lot of people have — have a lot of different opinions. At the end of the day, I just think that in a democracy, people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying,” he said.

The second half of King’s interview with Zuckerberg aired on Tuesday morning. CBS This Morning airs every weekday at 7 a.m. ET on CBS.