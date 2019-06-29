‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wed for Second Time in France

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother singer Joe Jonas are married again. The couple tied the knot in a more formal ceremony after marrying in a hastily-arranged Las Vegas wedding this past May. This time, there were no Elvis Presley impersonators, but aisles covered with elegant flowers and glass candles instead.

According to E! News, the ceremony was held in Sarrians in southern France Saturday. After the wedding, the couple led their guests to a reception at Château de Tourreau.

Turner’s bridemaids included Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams. They got ready at the wedding venue, while Jonas got ready at a different location.

“Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” E! News‘ source said.

The night before the wedding, the couple had a wedding rehearsal dinner, during which Turner wore a tight-fitting white dress. The night included a party at the wedding venue’s pool. Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, as well as their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were spotted at the celebration.

The Château de Tourreau is a historic property, covering 17 acres with gardens, streams and an 82-foot-long pool. It has 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, with enough room to sleep 29 guests. It was used in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, when the cast went to France for a vacation.

Turner, 22, and Jonas, 29, got married in May after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at A Little White Chapel.

The other Jonas brothers and their wives were at the ceremony. Country music duo Dan + Shay performed “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle. DJ Diplo broadcast the ceremony on Instagram.

Jonas and Turner met in 2016. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Jonas said Turner’s close relationship with her family inspired him to reconnect with his brothers.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” the singer said. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.’”

As for why they had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding before a big one, Jonas explained, “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

Photo credit: Getty Images