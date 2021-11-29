‘Game of Thrones’ Star Rallies Fans Around Incredible Charitable Cause

Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie has shown his support for charity in an incredible way. The actor participated in a “sponsored sleepout” in Hertfordshire, England this weekend to raise money and awareness for efforts to combat homelessness. This is the third year Dempsie has shown up for the event.

Dempsie is best known to fans for playing Gendry on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but once a year in Hertfordshire, you can see him sleeping on the street. The “sleepout” is organized by DENS – Dacorum Emergency Night Shelter – and was held this weekend at The Hemel Hempstead School. Dempsie posted a video on his Instagram page asking fans for support, encouraging them to donate, participate or simply educate themselves on the severity of homelessness and poverty in their community.

Dempsie became a DENS ambassador in 2019 when he met with residents at a local hostel. He then participated in the sleepout, and he told The BBC that the experience profoundly changed his outlook.

“I have such incredible memories of my night at the sleepout a couple of years ago and cannot wait to play my part again in supporting an amazing charity that’s so close to my heart,” he said. “Join me for what I know will be an unforgettable night under the stars, and let’s sleep out so that those who are most vulnerable don’t have to.”

Dempsie became intimately acquainted with sleeping outside and hard-living through his character Gendry, who had one of the most brutal arcs in the early seasons of Game of Thrones. He made a surprise comeback in later seasons, where Dempsie’s wit and charm got a better chance to shine. Still, the conclusion for his character was one of the elements that critics called “fan-service” by the writers.

Dempsie is also known for playing Chris Miles on Skins, and several other prominent TV roles in the U.K. On the big screen, he appeared with Jason Statham in the 2011 action film Blitz, among other notable projects.

Right now, the only upcoming project on Dempsie’s IMDb page is a Netflix original series called Pieces of Her. It is currently slated for release sometime in 2022.

For now, Dempsie is more focused on the sleepout and related charitable efforts. He posted several photos showing that the sleepout went well, though he and the other participants endured rain and cold with nothing but cardboard shelters. You can find out more about DENS on their website here.