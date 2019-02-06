‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Speaks out on What She’ll Do After Show Ends

Maisie Williams has been starring on Game of Thrones for years, so now that the series is coming to an end, the 21-year-old is ready to start a brand-new chapter of life after Westeros.

Speaking to the BBC, Williams reflected on the final season of the show, which premieres in April, as well as what comes next for her after being part of the successful HBO series.

When asked whether she is sad to see the show end, the actress replied, “I don’t know. I’ll let you know on the final episode, I’ll probably be bawling my eyes out.”

Despite her emotions at the ending of the show, she admitted that it feels like the proper next step to move on to something else.

“It feels like the right time,” she said. “Now that I’m 21, people have been saying to me, ‘When the show finishes, you’re going to have your whole life and lots of opportunity.’ I guess it’s taken the last few months for me to really realize that, and I guess I’m just asking myself a lot of questions like, ‘What do I want in my life?’”

“I think it’s perfect timing, honestly.”

This year, Williams will star in the X-Men offshoot The New Mutants, though she noted that finding roles she wants to play isn’t the easiest thing in the world.

“Most of the films that I see in the cinema right now don’t really interest me,” she admitted. “Unfortunately, the movies that I read that I really love, they just don’t get funded right now. I don’t know why that is, but people aren’t funding British movies anymore, or just indie movies in general. It’s hard in America too to get anything made.”

Williams explained that while she appreciates the medium, she’s not interested in signing up for a project that continues just for the sake of making a profit, whether it be a movie or a show.

“We really have come into television, and I think it’s nice to be able to create characters over a long period of time and I think there are really wonderful things to television,” she said. “At the end of the day, people are in it to make money and to sign long contracts and to milk things to death, and it’s just not something that interests me right now.

Game of Thrones premiered in 2011 and saw Williams arrive on screen as Arya Stark, the adventurous younger daughter of Eddard Stark and Catelyn Stark who eventually trained to become a lethal mercenary.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ben Birchall – PA Images