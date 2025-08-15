‘Game of Thrones’ Star Admits She Accidentally Caused Celebrity Couple to End Their Engagement

Sophie Turner is copping to what she thinks was her part in the end of a celebrity engagement.

The Game of Thrones actress, 29, revealed how her simple gesture at a San Diego Comic-Con afterparty a decade ago may have played a part in a celebrity couple’s split during Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“That night was actually quite crazy for me. It went really south, really quick,” Turner began. “So, I brought my best friend from my school days with me and she saw this actor that she loved. And she obviously just goes to me like, ‘Can you say hi?’”

As Game of Thrones was just becoming popular, Turner said she wasn’t familiar with the actor in question, so she simply turned to wave at him, “and that was it.”

“Then later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress, and I was like, I have to go and tell her how much she means to me,” the actress recalled. “So I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f—ing flirting with my fiancé?”

Shocked, the Joan star asked the actress who her fiancé was, only for the woman to point at the actor at whom she had waved earlier in the evening.

“I have no idea who this man is, and then turns out, I think they like broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave],” Turner revealed, quipping, “I didn’t realize I held this power.”

While the Trust actress didn’t reveal the name of the celebs in question for fear of getting “in trouble,” she did say she thinks the other actress probably thought she was “rubbing it in” when she came over to greet her.

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty, Getty)

In her actual romantic life, Turner keeps her relationship with Peregrine Pearson pretty private since the two made their first public appearance together in February 2024. Pearson is the X-Men star’s first relationship since her 2023 divorce from husband Joe Jonas, with whom she shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

While Turner keeps her romantic life out of the spotlight mostly, she did share a birthday tribute to her beau in October that included photos of their lives together. “Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving,” she captioned the post.