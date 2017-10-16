‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Is Engaged to Joe Jonas

After months of dating, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and boyfriend Joe Jonas broke some major relationship news on Sunday.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

In a post shared to Instagram by Jonas on Sunday, the 28-year-old revealed that he and Turner are getting married.

“She said yes,” he captioned the image of Turner sharing a look at the ring with her hand atop his.

The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since December 2016. Late last month, the two adopted a Siberian Husky puppy together. Turner had posted photos of the pup, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat.”

While Turner has been quite mum about her relationship, this past summer when in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 21-year-old started blushing when asked about the former boy band member, joking that he was a “good accessory” to have with her during events.

When asked if Turner’s beau was rooting for her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, to end up on the Iron Throne.

“I don’t know, we don’t talk about it,” Turner responded, getting noticeably flustered.

“You’re making me blush,” she said. “Or I’m sweaty I can’t tell.”

“You look a little smitten right now,” the ET reporter joked to the actress.

“I don’t know. I’m smitten with Maisie [Williams],” Turner responded.

