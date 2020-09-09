'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Shows off New Blonde Mullet Haircut

Maisie Williams is rockin' business in the front and a party in the back. The Game of Thrones actress, 23, is giving us a major rock star vibe with her shaggy bleach blonde mullet, which fans got a close-up look of when her hairstylist shared a new photo to Instagram this week. Rocking a mask and overalls, Williams looked like summer perfection in the shots, captioned, "Mullet for My Valentine!"

While Williams has shown off the haircut in a few photos over the summer, these new pictures were the most detailed look fans have gotten yet at the look. It clearly was a hit with her followers, who gushed over the photos on social media. "So cute on you Maisie!!! Just love," one person wrote, as another added, "OMG. You look amazing!! I love it!"

Williams is entering a new stage of her life after wrapping up her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones last year, starring now in The New Mutants and Two Weeks to Live. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Williams admitted it has been difficult to move on from her iconic role into a new stage of her career after 10 years. "It is almost harder because I had never been told no. The second thing that I ever auditioned for was Game of Thrones, and that launched my career," she explained. "There’s always competition, it doesn’t matter how much you’ve done, you will always lose out on roles."

"The industry is built upon rejection. I’m definitely learning that now – how to overcome the rejection and not see it as a personal thing. But learning to be told no is really difficult as someone who’s an established actor," she continued, adding that any angst she has about not getting a role isn't met with much sympathy due to her established career. As for what is next for the young actress, she said she is hoping to "nail down" some concrete goals moving forward. "It’s been really helpful, even from a mental health perspective, feeling like there’s some sort of direction," she said. "I’m not just floating through the world and waiting to see. Now I’ve got an idea."