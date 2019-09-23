Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Poses for One Last Epic Selfie

The Seven Kingdoms came together for quite the selfie at the Emmys on Sunday. The cast of Game of Thrones gathered for one last farewell to the fans, earning quite the standing ovation. The record-setting series for HBO wrapped up its eight-season run in May. Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, was the one who shared the epic photo on Instagram shared by PopCulture.com. The selfie is sure to give a run for best snap of the decade after Ellen DeGeneres‘ epic selfie at the 2014 Oscars.

Game of Thrones is set to break its own Emmy record for wins. In 2015, the series took home 10 awards to claim the record. Going into Sunday, the show garnered an astounding 32 nominations.

When the cast took the stage for one final time, fans at home felt a sense of disbelief set upon them as the reality that this may be the last time seeing them altogether set in.

One user commented on Twitter, “This is truly the last time we’re seeing the Game of Thrones cast together. I don’t like that. I don’t like this. Send help.”

There are plenty of rumors floating around that suggest the GoT fandom won’t have to wait too long to be reconnected to the series’ lore. That being said, whatever spin-off comes to fruition will focus on a new story and set of characters.

As HBO programming president, Casey Bloys, put it, the eight seasons proved to be just enough with this timeline.

“Part of it is, I do want this show this Game of Thrones, Dan [Weiss] and David’s [Benioff] show to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got.”

As for how the night went for the Game of Thrones cast, Peter Dinklage took home the honor of Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. In his speech, he shared her “fortunate” he was to be in a community that was all about “tolerance and diversity.” This is his second time taking home the award and his fourth Emmy overall.

His co-star, Lena Headley, wasn’t as lucky when it came to the voting. Having played the iconic role of Cersei Lannister, Headley was a strong contender in the Best Supporting Actress category but ended up losing to Julia Garner of Ozark. Garner was the only non-GoT actress in the category.

On the red carpet, Gwendoline Christie turned heads with her Game of Thrones inspired look. She, too, was nominated for Best Supporting actress along with Headley, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.