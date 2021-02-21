'Game of Thrones' Fan Flood Sophie Turner With Birthday Wishes

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner turned 25 on Sunday, and fans everywhere wished her a happy birthday. Turner is one of the break-out stars of the HBO fantasy series, and many expect her to go on to A-list status if she doesn't have it already. She also captivates fans with her marriage to singer Joe Jonas.

Turner was born on Feb. 21, 1996, in Northampton, England. She was cast as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones at the age of 14 and had grown up right before fans' eyes into a bastion of style and charisma. Today, she and her husband live in Los Angeles, California where Turner is raising their daughter, Willa. Turner gave birth in July of 2020, so chances are she has her hands full with motherhood at the moment. However, she did find time to thank her friends and fans for the birthday wishes on social media.

Turner re-posted some of the birthday shout-outs she got from friends on her Instagram Story, most of which were pictures and videos from before the coronavirus pandemic. In many of them, Turner lamented the restrictions of social distancing, saying they "should be" celebrating in style.

Sadly, she will have to settle for a birthday at home, especially as she looks out for the health of her newborn. However, maybe fans' overwhelming love for her online can serve as a consolation prize. Here is a look at fans wishing Turner a happy birthday on Sunday.