'Game of Thrones' Fan Flood Sophie Turner With Birthday Wishes
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner turned 25 on Sunday, and fans everywhere wished her a happy birthday. Turner is one of the break-out stars of the HBO fantasy series, and many expect her to go on to A-list status if she doesn't have it already. She also captivates fans with her marriage to singer Joe Jonas.
Turner was born on Feb. 21, 1996, in Northampton, England. She was cast as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones at the age of 14 and had grown up right before fans' eyes into a bastion of style and charisma. Today, she and her husband live in Los Angeles, California where Turner is raising their daughter, Willa. Turner gave birth in July of 2020, so chances are she has her hands full with motherhood at the moment. However, she did find time to thank her friends and fans for the birthday wishes on social media.
Turner re-posted some of the birthday shout-outs she got from friends on her Instagram Story, most of which were pictures and videos from before the coronavirus pandemic. In many of them, Turner lamented the restrictions of social distancing, saying they "should be" celebrating in style.
Sadly, she will have to settle for a birthday at home, especially as she looks out for the health of her newborn. However, maybe fans' overwhelming love for her online can serve as a consolation prize. Here is a look at fans wishing Turner a happy birthday on Sunday.
HBO's Prompt
Her smile when she arrived with knights of the vale at battle of bastards— guest (@guest1_0_1) February 21, 2021
and i said what i said https://t.co/GIz8DLaegp pic.twitter.com/xw9s6FRKa8— GɅBRIᶠᵇᵖᵃ 🇪🇪 | sophie's bday 🥳 (@Gabijturner) February 21, 2021
The official HBO U.K. Twitter account posted a birthday wish to Turner as well, and invited fans to comment with their favorite Sansa Stark moment. The wide range of answers made it clear how rich Turner's performance in the series was.prevnext
Trolling
#HappyBirthdaySophieTurner you will always be my favorite #doctorwho companion pic.twitter.com/jpmyNdKaUo— Casmar (@casmar27) February 21, 2021
Perhaps trying to capitalize on a viral post from the day before, some users jokingly posted photos of other red-haired actresses, pretending to have mistaken them for Turner. These dry pranks confused many commenters.prevnext
'Hesistate'
"I thank the oceans for giving me you.
You saved me once and now I'll save you, too" ✨❤
Happy Birthday Sophie Turner ❤ pic.twitter.com/ursIKqn9MV— JÚLIɅ🍸~ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʟɪᴏɴ ꜰᴇʟʟ ɪɴ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴛʜᴇ ʟᴀᴍʙ🤍 (@Juu_Oliveirag) February 21, 2021
Many fans of Turner and Jonas' relationship referenced the song "Hesitate" in their birthday wishes. Jonas confirmed that the song was about Turner in the Jonas Brothers documentary Happiness Continues on Amazon Prime Video.prevnext
Photos
Happy birthday to this absolute queen! We love you so much Sophie Turner!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w4JmN5HET6— Alia (@LetBenSoloLive) February 21, 2021
Happy Birthday, Sophie!! 🎂🎉#HappyBirthdaySophieTurner pic.twitter.com/Wlu6lUHvuk— Jim ❤⛸ (@jimmbboe) February 21, 2021
Others celebrated by posting their favorite photos of Turner from over the years — mostly glamorous shots taken on red carpets and at black-tie events. Others were from movies and TV shows, particularly the X-Men franchise.prevnext
Sansa
She could play all the roles in all the parts of life including the ones that are hidden from real life but in my world, to me she will always be "Sansa Stark"#HappyBirthdaySophieTurner pic.twitter.com/33N7tBdSEp— Mae_Belle (@Love_U_Mae) February 21, 2021
Some fans reached back much further to the early days of Game of Thrones, when Turner was brand new to the role of Sansa Stark. They said that they would forever associate her with this beloved character, even as she made new achievements.prevnext
Fan Cams
☙ 𝕾𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖆 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖗𝖐, 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖘𝖙 𝖔𝖋 𝕳𝖊𝖗 𝕹𝖆𝖒𝖊, 𝕷𝖆𝖉𝖞 𝖔𝖋 𝖂𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖋𝖊𝖑𝖑,
𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖎𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍 ☙ ❄️👑❄️
Happy Birthday Sophie Turner!! 💛#GameofThrones #SansaStark— 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖟𝖎𝖆 🖤 (@NorthKhaleesi) February 21, 2021
pic.twitter.com/4Uj0i2usQB
She owns my heart 🥺 happiest bday to my queen #HappyBirthdaySophieTurner pic.twitter.com/Nkv5Z2pQIw— andy. (@adorestarks) February 21, 2021
Many fans posted homemade video tributes — or, "fan cams" — to Turner in honor of her birthday. Some were made specifically for her on-screen characters, particularly Sansa.prevnext
Queen in The North
Happy Birthday Queen of the North, lady of Winterfell and of course little bird❤️.— Priyamvadha (@Priyamvadha26) February 21, 2021
Happy Birthday Sophie Turner you will always be the eldest surviving Stark for us . pic.twitter.com/9PifAsG2SI
Finally, many fans hailed Turner as the Queen in the North, though it has been almost two years since she donned the customary bronze crown of the First Men. Turner will likely have this title for as long as she lives.prev