Gabrielle Union Has Words for Uber Driver After ‘Dropping a Deuce’ In Her Bathroom

Gabrielle Union ushered in 2020 with a particularly memorable Uber ride. The America’s Got Talent alum told her 4.2 million Twitter followers on New Year’s Day all about an awkward experience she had after her driver asked to use the restroom at her and husband Dwyane Wade‘s home in Los Angeles.

“Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later,” Union tweeted, adding a nauseated emoji. “Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams ‘Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool’ Welcome to 2020 folks.”

Union’s followers immediately reacted to the tweet, with most laughing at the bizarre experience and others commenting on the gross nature of it.

“I mean, that is hilarious. A story for the ages,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a decade at D. Wade & Gabrielle’s house is a major win for the next 10 years,” someone else said.

“What if this was his bucket list item, and it was the first thing he did to start the new year? A legend,” one person wrote.

Others commented on the mere fact that Union and Wade allowed the driver into their home.

“You let that man in your house?? You guys are truly good Samaritans,” said Jenny Han, the author of the To All the Boys series.

“YOU LET HIM INTO YOUR HOME?! Y’all are way too nice!” someone else said.

“As someone who used to drive for Uber in LA I appreciate you letting him use your bathroom. After a certain time finding places that are open and have a public [restroom] that you can use is really hard. So thanks for being so nice to your driver,” another wrote.

It appears that Union and Wade hosted a New Year’s Eve house party, as both of them shared videos of themselves dancing with their friends at the event. “Nothing but House Parties in 2020!!” Wade captioned his post. Union shared a more professionally done clip of the party, titled “Way of Wade NYE,” and captioned it “House Parties Only in 2020. Happy New Year!!!”

Union reflected on 2019 in a different Instagram post, writing that it “brought so many lessons, so many blessings.”

“There were blessings that were disguised as failures or humiliation and I am most grateful for those. I learned that in my quest to live my most authentic life, I’ve let my ego run point over my soul. I’ve been asking, praying, mediating that any opportunity, friendship, relationship (business or personal) person, experience, always centers my peace, my joy and my grace. Anything that comes my way that moves me away from being my most authentic self, is not for me,” she wrote.

The last few weeks of 2019 were rough for Union, who was fired after one season as a judge on America’s Got Talent. Just days after her firing, Variety reported that she had expressed concern over “offensive” incidents that took place during her time on the NBC show. Following her allegations, SAG-AFTRA launched an investigation with Time’s Up.