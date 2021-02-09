G-Eazy, Ashley Benson Break up Just Months After Getting 'Very Serious'

✖

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are no longer together, just moths after getting "serious." Just 9 months after the two made their relationship official, they have gone their separate ways according to a source who spoke with E! News. Rumors started after fans noticed the two stopped following each other on social media and couldn't help but wonder why.

The rapper and Pretty Little Liars alum sparked dating rumors back in early May after the two were spotted kissing each other in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told the outlet, "Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends."

Their romance comes on the heels of Benson's two year relationship with super model Cara Delevingne. There were rumors at the time that Benson cheated on Delevingne with G-Eazy, who's real name is Gerald Earl Gillum. "They have bonded over that and really get along," the sourced added about the actress and singer. "They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."

While at the time, those close to the former couple thought they would be nothing but a fling, however, they seemingly shocked everyone and became a more serious item over time. "Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point." At one point, the two sparked engagement rumors after the two were spotted at the grocery story and Benson seemed to have a ring on her finger. However, nothing came of those speculations.

"They both make each other laugh all day long," the source continued. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place." However, another source spoke to Life & Style that said it was ultimately the pandemic and lockdowns that lead to their split after already having some issues with their relationship. "They were having problems and the quarantine didn't help," the insider said. "It pushed them to split."