Friends of Soap Opera Star Launch Fundraiser for Her Amid ‘Ongoing Health Issue’

Marcy Walker, who originated the fan-favorite firecracker Liza Colby on the ABC soap opera All My Children, is getting some help from her friends as she faces an unspecified health issue.

A GoFundMe launched on June 17 by Walker’s friends Johnanna Humphries and Melissa Braverman states that Walker is “currently navigating an ongoing health issue where financial support is urgently needed.” At press time, $14,157 had been raised with a goal of $15,000.

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The page notes that “every single dollar raised through this page will go directly to Marcy to help cover her essential medical expenses, giving her the peace of mind she deserves.”

“If you grew up watching daytime television in the 1980s and ’90s, you know that Marcy Walker didn’t just play characters—she captured our hearts,” the GoFundMe description reads. “But beyond the glamour of the screen and the joy of our recent reunion, life brings real-world challenges. Today, Marcy needs our help.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – CIRCA 1986: American youth minister and former actress Marcy Walker (Eden Capwell) of the American television soap opera “Santa Barbara” walks on the beach circa 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images)

Braverman also organized and hosted a livestream event on June 7 that reunited Walker with her on-screen Santa Barbara flame, A Martinez.

“This isn’t just a trip down memory lane—it’s a gathering of community, love, and vital support. Marcy has recently been facing significant health challenges. 100% of the proceeds from this livestream event—will go directly toward helping Marcy cover her rising medical bills and healthcare costs,” Braverman wrote in the event listing at the time.

Walker’s first screen role in Hollywood was Liza on All My Children, which she held from 1981 to 1984. She went on to star in NBC’s Santa Barbara as Eden Capwell before reprising her All My Children role from 1995 to 2005. Elsewhere in her career, she dated her AMC co-star Michael E. Knight, became engaged to Bronson Pichot, and married Billy Warlock.

In 1999 she married Doug Smith and left Hollywood after her final appearance on All My Children. She reportedly devoted her time to youth ministry in Edmond, Okla.