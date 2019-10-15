‘Friends’ Fans Freaking out After Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram

Jennifer Aniston officially joined Instagram on Tuesday, and her first post was a special surprise for Friends fans. The sitcom star posted a group photo of herself with her former co-stars, sending fans into a flurry of reboot speculation.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she wrote. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Aniston’s picture showed herself crammed into the frame with Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — the ensemble from the beloved sitcom Friends. The actors all smiled in the blurry candid, which was apparently taken in a kitchen.

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

The post climbed to over 1.7 million likes in about two hours, and it is still jumping up at the time of this writing. Some of the top comments came from other celebrities who were just as excited as any regular fan. One was from Cox herself, who wrote “love you” with clapping emojis and heart emojis.

“FINALLY,” added Olivia Wilde.

“YESSS!! Welcome to Insta, Jen!!!” commented Reese Witherspoon, who made a cameo as Rachel’s younger sister on the show.

Aniston’s new social media presence comes just as she and Witherspoon are about to launch their new series The Morning Show. It is expected to be a dramatic comedy with commentary on the Me Too movement, particularly as it pertains to media. Other stars include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Morning Show is one of the flagship series helping to launch Apple TV+, the latest competitor in the streaming industry. The app goes live on Friday, Nov. 1, and The Morning Show with it. There is no word yet on whether the season will drop all at once or one episode per week.

Of course, Friends is such a monumental force in the entertainment industry that even while promoting The Morning Show, Aniston has been talking about it a lot. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, she even talked about her recent get-together with the cast — perhaps the one that spawned her first Instagram post.

“Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” she said. “We laughed so hard, [it was] very civilized but we laughed a lot.”

Aniston also addressed the idea of a reboot yet again in the interview, saying that she agreed the show had more to lose from a revival than it stood to gain.

“I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good what it was,” Aniston said of Friends. “So why do it? It would ruin it.”



The Morning Show premieres along with Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 1.