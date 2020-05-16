Fred Willard's Death Spurs Wave of Mourning From His Many Adoring Fans
On Saturday, reports surfaced of actor Fred Willard's death. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is the wife of Willard's longtime director Christopher Guest, originally broke the news via Twitter by posting a tribute to the late star. The news of his death was later confirmed by both Rolling Stone and his daughter, Hope Willard. In light of this news, many took to social media to share tributes to Willard and their condolences to his friends and family.
According to Rolling Stone, Willard died of natural causes at the age of 86, as per his rep, Glenn Schwartz. His daughter Hope later confirmed the news via Twitter, telling her followers that her father had passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old," she wrote. "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."
Following the news of his passing, Willard's fans have taken to Twitter in order to share their tributes to the late actor. Many of those messages are filled with nothing but compassion and love, as fans have noted that Willard will be dearly missed.
A Comedic Genius
Oh man...what a comedic genius. Sorry to hear it...— Garris Wimmer 🏳️🌈 (@Nycgar) May 16, 2020
So Sorry
I’m so sorry for your loss. He was SO funny and talented. ♥️— 👩🏼💻 (@olypaw) May 16, 2020
He'll Be Dearly Missed
Oh No :-( The laughs he always brought to my family, especially in this movie, will be missed and always rememebered!— AlwynHamilton (@AlwynFJH) May 16, 2020
Heartbroken
Oh we are heartbroken. I loved him so! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Jimmy Smagula (@JimmySmagula) May 16, 2020
What A Loss
So sad to hear this. So sorry for the loss of your friend, Jamie. Huge loss to entertainment in general.— Carol Sampietro (@sampietro75) May 16, 2020
Sending Love
Loved him in so many films/TV shows. I’m so sorry.— Torry! Torri! Torré! (@torrayyyyy_) May 16, 2020
A Gem
He was a true original May his memory be a blessing 🖤 RIP Fred Willard pic.twitter.com/a7ASkKLmJs— (((socially distant))) (@macushla7) May 16, 2020
A Genuine Man
Seemed genuine and genuinely kind - so funny too. Rip— Ben Thompson (@GetBenThompson) May 16, 2020
Hitting Fans Hard
Oh man, this was a punch in the heart. Rest In Peace, thank you for the laughter and joy.— Demmom44 (@demmom44) May 16, 2020
Rest In Peace
Noooooo!! One of the most brilliant comedic actors I’ve ever seen. Thank you thank you thank you! Rest in peace funny brilliant sir!— CJ_In_Denver (@CJenni6) May 16, 2020