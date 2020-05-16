Fred Willard's Death Spurs Wave of Mourning From His Many Adoring Fans

On Saturday, reports surfaced of actor Fred Willard's death. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is the wife of Willard's longtime director Christopher Guest, originally broke the news via Twitter by posting a tribute to the late star. The news of his death was later confirmed by both Rolling Stone and his daughter, Hope Willard. In light of this news, many took to social media to share tributes to Willard and their condolences to his friends and family.

According to Rolling Stone, Willard died of natural causes at the age of 86, as per his rep, Glenn Schwartz. His daughter Hope later confirmed the news via Twitter, telling her followers that her father had passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old," she wrote. "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."

Following the news of his passing, Willard's fans have taken to Twitter in order to share their tributes to the late actor. Many of those messages are filled with nothing but compassion and love, as fans have noted that Willard will be dearly missed.