Jamie Lee Curtis Says Fred Willard Has Died, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans on Saturday afternoon by posting what seemed to be a eulogy for actor Fred Willard. No media outlets or other friends had announced Willard's passing, so Curtis' tweet caught many fans off guard. Before long, the replies were full of confused mourning for the actor.

Fred Willard is a comedian with a long list of iconic credits in his 80 years of life. On Saturday, Curtis shared a clip from the 2000 mockumentary Best in Show as an example of his "gifts." She seemed to imply that Willard had passed away. She wrote: "Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard."



How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP - Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

So far, no other friends, family or news outlets have remarked publicly on Willard, or announced that he has passed away. In response to Curtis' tweet, some fans remarked that Willard has seemed very healthy for his age recently, including some of his TV appearances earlier this year and even his jokes on social media last week.

Still, some took Curtis' word for it and got straight to mourning. Many recalled their favorite of Willard's roles over the years, praising him for his sharp wit and his timing. The comedian is a sitcom standby, from some of his earliest roles on Get Smart or Laverne and Shirley to his recent turn on Modern Family. Willard is even set to play a starring role in Netflix's upcoming comedy series Space Force.

This story is developing.