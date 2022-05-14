Fred Savage Reportedly Doing 'Self-Reflecting' After 'Wonder Years' Firing

✖

Fred Savage is reportedly doing some "self-reflecting," after his unceremonious firing from the Wonder Years reboot series. According to Page Six, sources close to Savage told the outlet that he is "committed to reflecting on any wrongdoing." They added, "Fred has really taken this issue very seriously and is doing a lot of self-reflection about how he could and should have handled different circumstances better."

The source went on to say that 45-year-old Savage "knows he can be an a-hole at times," and added, "There are some unresolved issues that Fred wants to deal with." In spite of the situation, the source stated that Savage has received "overwhelming support" from colleagues and friends on the Wonder Years production. Additionally, the source said that Savage's wife — Jennifer Lynn Stone, with whom he shares three children — has "fully supported" him through the controversy.

On May 6, it was reported that Savage had been let go from The Wonder Years as both an executive producer and director. A 20th Television spokesperson later confirmed the news to PEOPLE. "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the spokesperson said. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Days later, sources spoke with PEOPLE about what Savage is like as a director, with one saying he is "quick to anger." The source added, "He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary. Some directors just overshoot. Sometimes they feel like they didn't get the performance or want to try another angle or things like that. He overshoots and the days are longer, therefore giving more opportunities to snap at people."

A second source stated that Savage "can have a temper and occasional outbursts." While Savage has not issued a public statement at this time, a third source commented on his state of mind since the firing. "He hasn't seemed stressed," they said. "He seems pretty relaxed and enjoying some time off." Notably, this is not Savage's first behind-the-scenes controversy. Previously, actress Alley Mills claimed that a sexual harassment lawsuit against Savage and his on-screen brother Jason Hervey is what led to the series ending in 1993. Mills played the pair's mother in the original Wonder Years series.

In 2018, Vanity Fair reported that costume designer Monique Long sued the pair, alleging that they had verbally and physically harassed her. She alleged that the harassment made it hard for her to do her job, which resulted in her firing. The lawsuit was eventually settled and dropped. Also in 2018, Savage faced a gender-based lawsuit from Youngjoo Hwang, another costume designer. Hwang claimed that Savage created an uncomfortable work environment on the short-lived Fox series The Grinder. Savage denied the allegations, and the case was eventually dismissed by a judge.