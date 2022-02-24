Fred and Ben Savage Talk ‘First Time’ Working Together On-Camera in Decades (Exclusive)

Fred and Ben Savage are easily two of the most recognizable siblings in the TV and film industry. However, the brothers recently revealed that their new commercial for Goldfish Mega Bites was the first time they had worked together in front of the camera in decades. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the pair speaks about the new partnership, revealing while they worked on other projects over the years, the new ad marks an on-screen “reunion” for them.

“This Goldfish reunion is the first time that Ben and I have worked together in front of the camera since, I don’t know, I was like 11 years old when we were doing Little Monsters,” Fred explains, referring to the iconic 1989 comedy film the Savage brothers starred in opposite Howie Mandel and Daniel Stern. “So this is definitely cause for celebration, a special occasion. It’s not something we do often. Every 30 years we want to do it and we couldn’t think of a better way to come together than with Goldfish.”

The new Goldfish Mega Bites are bigger, bolder snack for grown-ups, amping up all the things that they loved about the original Goldfish as kids. “When we started doing this partnership with Goldfish, it was like, ‘We should try the Mega Bites.’ And they’re my favorite thing. I can’t get enough of them,” Fred says of the newly marketed snack. “I bring them to work now. And it’s unbelievable how you give an adult a handful of Goldfish and they’re instantly 9 years old.”

As for Ben, he says that his favorite Goldfish is the original. “The original classic was always my favorite. But yeah. I mean, you can’t go wrong with the original.” It’s not just the brothers doing the snacking either, as they’ve gotten their whole family on board. Speaking about the Cheddar Jalapeño Mega Bites, Fred explains, “Which my nine-year-old son accurately… He’s like, ‘The kick comes in at the end.’ And he’s absolutely right. The taste like your regular cheesy Goldfish. And at the end, that little jalapeno.”

Notably, Fred compares Goldfish Mega Bites to the new reimagining of his iconic series . “I think like any great reimagining, it takes something that, like Ben was saying, something that’s familiar, something that we all know and recognizes, and then builds on that original thing. And the good people of Goldfish have done the same with Mega Bites, which just takes something that we all know and love and remember and build on it and do something even bigger and bolder,” he said. “It seemed like this fit between what Ben did with , built on something familiar and created something new. I’m doing it to Wonder Years. They’re doing it with Goldfish. So it seemed like a very natural partnership.”