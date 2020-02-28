Frankie Muniz Marries Longtime Girlfriend Paige Price: ‘It Was Literally the Best Day of My Life’

Frankie Muniz is a married man! The Malcolm in the Middle star and fiancée Paige Price may have eloped on Oct. 3, but had formal wedding on Friday, Feb. 21 — four years exactly after they first met.

“Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect. From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us,” Muniz told PEOPLE of the big day Friday.

“I always thought it was such a cliché for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say,” he continued. “No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Price got engaged in November 2018 after he popped the question at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Sharing photos lighting paper lanterns with his now-wife soon after the big day, Muniz announced, “So thankful this Thanksgiving for my FIANCEE! Yep, [Paige Price] said yes! She makes my life instantly better! We’re eating our Thanksgiving dinner at Boston Market, but I wouldn’t want it any other way, as long as i have her by my side! #sheismyrock.”

Price had a similarly sweet announcement, sharing photos from the big day on her Instagram at the time with a touching caption.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father,” she wrote. “Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”

“Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me,” she continued. “You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife.”

“P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals,” she added. “P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that.”

Photo credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation