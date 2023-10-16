Frankie Muniz Mourns Death of Loved One: 'I Hope I Made Her Proud'

Frankie Muniz is mourning the loss of his grandmother. The Malcolm In the Middle alum-turned-NASCAR driver shared the heartbreaking news on Oct. 7 that his grandmother passed away while he was racing in the Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway.

"When my race was finished this evening, I had many missed calls from members of my family. At 4:42 PM, right as we were taking the green flag, my grandmother passed away today," Muniz shared on X (formerly Twitter). "She was the most supportive person of everything I've done in my life, and I hope I made her proud.

When my race was finished this evening, I had many missed calls from members of my family. At 4:42 PM, right as we were taking the green flag, my grandmother passed away today. She was the most supportive person of everything I've done in my life, and I hope I made her proud. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) October 8, 2023

News of his loss sparked an outpouring of support for Muniz, with Fox NASCAR play-by-play and pit reporter Jamie Little writing, "Sorry to hear that Frankie, sorry for your loss." One fan commented, "You absolutely did. Luckily you were able to know her and spend time with her. Continue to do what you do and know she will always be proud of you." A third person added, "Oh no. My sincerest thoughts and prayers for you and your family Frankie," with somebody else writing, "My condolences Frankie... praying for you and your family during this difficult time."

The death of Muniz's grandmother came as the actor was racing in the Shore Lunch 200. Back in January, Muniz first announced he would the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series championship. In a statement, the actor said, "Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver. I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

Muniz made his debut at Daytona International Speedway in February and has been racing ever since. The 2023 ARCA Menards Series season has since ended, with Muniz finishing fourth in the series standings with one top five and 11 top 10s., per Frontstretch.