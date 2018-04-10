Frank Sinatra’s Grandchildren Fight Over His Fortune

Frank Sinatra‘s grandchildren are hoping to get a bigger slice of the Chairman of the Board’s fortune.

According to the documents obtained by The Blast recently, Frank Sinatra Jr.’s children — Francine, Michael and Jocelyn — tried to sell off a part of the Sinatra estate after their father’s death in 2016. They were also named beneficiaries in his will.

Sinatra Jr. owned a 21 percent stake in FSE Holdco, the company holding the publicity rights to Sinatra.

Last year, Sinatra Jr.’s children asked for an appraisal when they decided to sell off their ownership. It was valued at $2.25 million.

Then, the trio split into two camps, according to The Blast. Francine, 43, and 13-year-old Jocelyn, acting through her mother, stopped the sale because they thought it was too low. Michael, 31, objected and wanted to sell. However, the estate trustee could not approve because all beneficiaries needed to be onboard to approve it.

The trustee went to court, saying that Sinatra Jr.’s stake will not be sold, and asked for suggestions on what the next step should be.

Sinatra Jr. died in March 2016 at age 72 in Daytona Beach from a cardiac arrest while on tour. His siblings are 77-year-old singer Nancy Sinatra and 69-year-old film producer Tina Sinatra. Sinatra Jr. did not have the kind of success his father or sister found.

“I think in my generation, when I came along in the early ’60s, the type of music that was in vogue in society in those days had moved on to another kind of music,” Sinatra Jr. told the News-Journal before his death. “I was trying to sell antiques in a modern appliance store.”

Sinatra died in 1998 at age 82, and remains a cultural icon. To mark the 20th anniversary of his death, a new collection of rare and previously unreleased live recordings, Standing Room Only, will be released on May 4 by Capitol and Frank Sinatra Enterprises. The three-disc album is made up of live shows from 1966, 1974 and 1987.

A collection of Sinatra’s personal relics is heading to auction soon, reports the New York Post. The auction will include clumps of his hair, which is expected to sell for $30,000. A Vicodin bottle dated April 20, 1998, a month before Sinatra’s death, is valued at $1,200.

“It’s sad in the sense that he was in pain and that he died, but people do collect celebrity prescription bottles,” Heritage Auctions’ director of entertainment memorabilia Margaret Barrett told the Post.

