Francia Raisa Claims Trump Supporters Boxed Her in While Driving on Freeway: 'I Almost Crashed'

Francia Raisa had a scary experience over the weekend when participants in a demonstration for President Donald Trump allegedly "boxed [her] in" on a Los Angeles freeway, causing her to almost crash while trying to escape. The Grown-ish actress, 32, shared her experience on her Instagram Story over the weekend, crying as she recounted what had just happened.

"I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f—ing boxed me in and they're pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, 'Ha ha,'" the shaken star said as she recounted her alleged interaction with the Trump supporters. "And literally I almost crashed because they wouldn't let me out. I was trying to go around it. They boxed me in on the f—ing freeway. All I wanted to do was go around. I could have crashed."

Raisa continued, "I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That's what makes America great? That's f—ed up. I could have f—ing died right now. That was so f—ing dangerous, pointing at me and laughing at 'a Mexican.' That was really f—ing dangerous."

Glee actress Amber Riley also discussed the incident on her Instagram Story, saying Raisa had FaceTimed her "freaking the f— out" after the confrontation. "She was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car. A woman driving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f— with her. I was on the phone. I saw this myself," she explained.

Riley had her own interaction with a Trump supporter earlier in the day, sharing that an "older white man with a Trump hat on" jumped in front of her car while she was pulling into a parking lot, taking his hat off to "use it as some kind of badge, telling me I needed to stop." When she told the man to move along so she could continue driving, the man allegedly "spit on the front of [Riley's] car."

"In 2020 he saw a Black woman, decided that he was gonna try and punk me, and the mother f—er spit on my car," Riley continued. "I really honestly don't have words for this. But I can say this, I'm not the one, the two or the three. I'm not the person that's gonna take their phone out and make you famous when you're doing racist s—. I'mma beat your a—." The actress said while she doesn't "condone violence," she does support self defense. "Because I can ignore your racist bulls—, but when it comes to assault I'm not taking my phone out," she said. "This is not a game."