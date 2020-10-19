Samaire Armstrong Doubles Down on Calling Black Lives Matter Supporters 'Terrorists'
Sons of Anarchy actress Samaire Armstrong came under fire this week for referring to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist organization, and she is not backing down. In a recent Instagram post, she voiced her support for President Donald Trump, and echoed the conspiracy theory that "BLM is a billion dollar domestic terrorist organization." When fans called her out on Twitter, she doubled down.
"If you're racist just say that," one critic wrote on Twitter, "no one rn [right now] knows who you are anyway." Armstrong responded: "seems like the definition of racist doesn't mean what it once did? For some reason, now, calling out domestic terrorists who hang with 'anti fascists' as they beat the front teeth out of a Black American and scream 'Black lives matter' makes me a racist?" Armstrong's Twitter account is unverified, so there is a small chance this post did not come from her, although it is linked from other social media pages with her name on them.
Don’t know Stevi... seems like the definition of racist doesn’t mean what it once did?— Samaire Armstrong (@samaire_samaire) October 19, 2020
For some reason, now, calling out domestic terrorists who hang with “anti fascists” as they beat the front teeth out of a black American and scream “black lives matter” makes me a racist? https://t.co/BOuPZ5hDal
It is not clear what assault Armstrong was referring to in her tweet, but her assertion that "Antifa" is a well-funded organization has been thoroughly debunked. A report by Snopes addresses many popular conspiracy theories about Antifa being organized and well-funded, dubunking them all with studies, interviews and ample evidence to the contrary.
In her earlier video on Instagram, Armstrong focused less on her opposition to Antifa and more on her support for Trump. She mocked left-leaning voters for what she believed is an unfounded reverence for former President Barack Obama, saying sarcastically: "'Oh, Obama, our first Black President, this is so awesome...' What did he do? What was his success other than being a Black President? Did Chicago get any better? You're part of the problem because you've been duped into believing that the Democratic Party are for the people, and this idea — that's been massly [sic] pushed by the media — that Republicans are naturally racist people is insulting, frightening, and dangerous."
This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything, because it is my right. It is your right to refute it. * What I hope comes from this, is that we are able to have an open dialogue. * There are many thoughts and insight you may want to interject and provide. I encourage you to have factual data to support what your point is. * There are so many in our great country who have been bullied into silence at the doing of a far left mob. * Let’s shift back to reality and facts. Let’s stop placating to the emotionally undeveloped, who have an inability to process the meaning of personal responsibility, as if they are the cultural guide of which we should follow. * I encourage us all to stay grounded in these discussions. I am well aware how emotional and important what we are discussing is. * You can see in my video how passionate I am. I ask you to consider, why I would be coming out saying these things. How is it that I feel so confident about putting my “divisive” perspective in public. I am willing to gamble with what comes of my opinion, because I have conviction of its validity. * If nothing else, I hope this encourages you to speak YOUR opinion, no matter how unpopular it may be. * Freedom of speech must be restored. Logic must be restored. Critical thinking must be restored. * I have deep love for everyone of my fellow humans. Every race, color, creed, gender, political back ground, religious back ground, financial background, must have their OWN voice and opinion, and it MUST be allowed be to spoken.
Armstrong is best-known for starring in The O.C. and, after that in Sons of Anarchy. More recently, the actress has had a string of one-off roles in multi-genre films, made-for-TV movies and TV shows. So far, her open support for Trump only seems to have drummed up controversy for her.
According to a report by The Guardian, the latest polls show the president trailing behind his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.