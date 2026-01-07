Fox TV Show Host Is Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photo: ‘Over Halfway There’

Emily “The Space Gal” Calandrelli is adding another member to her family!

The TV personality, who is the host of FOX’s syndicated series Xploration Outer Space and Netflix’s Emmy-nominated science series Emily’s Wonder Lab, announced on Dec. 21 that her family of four would soon be expanding.

Sharing a video to Instagram that showed her husband, Tommy Franklin, celebrating a positive pregnancy test with her, Calandrelli wrote that they would be “completing our family in May, 2026”

The following day, she posed in pink pajamas in front of her Christmas tree while cradling her baby bump. “Cats outta the bag! Over halfway there,” Calandrelli wroe. “Thank you all so much for the love and support.”

She showed off her bump some more on New Year’s Eve, posting a collection of family vacation photos with her thoughts about the upcoming year.

“Goodbye 2025! Last year was all about working over time to make a personal dream come true. This year was about family and building our future,” she wrote. “That came with a big move, a new house and a baby on the way.”

“Life is all about balance,” she continued. “No new big business accomplishments to note at the moment (that’s what 2026 is for [tongue out winking emoji]), but let me tell you, this family will always be my biggest accomplishment, most strategic investment, and project I’m the most proud of.”

She concluded by wishing her followers a “happy, healthy and safe new years,” signing off, “Thank you for being here.”

Calandrelli celebrated a massive professional achievement in November 2024, becoming the 100th woman to travel to space as she flew on Blue Origin’s NS-28 suborbital flight, a mission through which she raised over $30,000 for West Virginia’s foster care system.

“ I recognize that going into space is something that is an incredibly privileged thing to do,” Calandrelli told Space.com at the time. “I always told myself that if I were to have that chance, I would try to use it to uplift others. In West Virginia, kids are entering the foster system at four times the rate of any other state — it’s a system that is really pressed for resources, and so I thought, ‘How can I help raise money for that?’”

“For me, that number was really meaningful. I had a personal goal of trying to be in the first 100 … but to actually be the 100th felt like a bookend to a milestone that was hard fought and hard won — particularly by the women who came before me when it wasn’t as popular or accepted,” she continued of the milestone achievement. “I feel a lot of gratitude because it was certainly a lot easier for me to achieve this dream than the women who were much earlier in the count.”