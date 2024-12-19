Veteran Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, one of the network’s last remaining Donald Trump critics and original personalities from its 1996 launch alongside Sean Hannity, is departing the conservative news giant after nearly three decades behind the desk.

The 66-year-old host will bid farewell to viewers during Thursday’s broadcast of Your World, the afternoon program he has helmed since Fox News’ inception. “Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network announced per TVLine. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry.”

According to The Independent, network sources say Cavuto declined what was described as a “generous” new contract after his previous deal expired in December. The revised offer included a reduced salary, reflecting broader industry trends of “penny-pinching and cutbacks” amid decreasing ad revenues and cord-cutting. A Fox insider emphasized that his departure was “his own decision” and unrelated to his past criticism of the president-elect, noting that if Trump’s complaints were an issue, “it would have been addressed long ago.”

Throughout his tenure, Cavuto maintained the network’s original “fair and balanced” approach, regularly challenging both Republicans and Democrats. This stance often put him at odds with Trump, who at one campaign rally “reportedly spent 20 minutes railing against a Cavuto segment” where a guest criticized his debate skills, claiming “nobody likes him” and his “loser show,” reports NBC News.

Trump’s criticism intensified after Cavuto’s coverage of various issues, from COVID-19 treatments to trade tariffs and hurricane-related misinformation. In 2024, Trump posted on Truth Social that “Neil Cavuto, Fox’s Lowest Rated Anchor, is one of the WORST on Television. I actually prefer the losers at CNN and MSDNC!”

A month later, he added that “Neil Cavuto has one of the worst shows on Television—and the worst rated on FoxNews. The people on Fake News CNN are better!” Cavuto’s response remained professional: “I don’t work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just cover you.”

The veteran journalist has faced significant health challenges throughout his career, battling multiple sclerosis for years. In 2022, he nearly died from COVID-19, crediting vaccines with saving his life – a stance that differed notably from other Fox hosts who echoed growing conservative doubts about vaccination.

During his Fox tenure, Cavuto hosted three shows totaling 12 hours of weekly programming across Fox News and Fox Business Network. Beyond anchoring Your World and Cavuto: Coast to Coast, and the weekend show Cavuto Live, he served as vice president of Fox Business Network. The network plans to use rotating anchors for his shows, with Coast to Coast being renamed Fox Business Live. Permanent host announcements are expected in 2025, according to TVLine.

Before joining Fox in 1996, Cavuto built his reputation as a business journalist at CNBC, NBC News, and PBS. His departure marks the end of an era for Fox News, as one of its few remaining original on-air personalities who helped establish the network’s business news coverage.

Cavuto’s exit reflects broader changes in television news economics. Other prominent anchors facing similar decisions include Hoda Kotb leaving NBC’s Today show rather than accept cuts to her $20 million salary, Chris Wallace departing CNN when his $7 million salary was “significantly slashed,” and Rachel Maddow accepting a $5 million reduction in her annual compensation.