Fox Game Show Host's DUI Arrest Happened While He Was Getting Coffee With Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari could have never guessed how reconnecting with her ex was going to go. The Laguna Beach alum recently recounted meeting up with an ex-boyfriend Us Weekly identified as Who the BLEEP Is That? host Jeff Dye during her Let's Be Honest podcast on Oct. 24, recalling how the comedian was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and a hit-and-run crash while they were meeting for coffee.

During a quick weekend trip to Los Angeles, Cavallari said she agreed to meet up with her ex, whom she did not name during the podcast. Cavallari and Dye dated for five months before splitting in March 2021 and Dye was arrested on Oct. 8, according to court records. Cavallari recalled that when Dye arrived late for their coffee, he admitted to still being "kind of" drunk, and not long after he arrived, a police officer came into the coffee shop looking for him.

Dye was arrested on the spot and booked on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a traffic collision and driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a tree with his car and leaving on foot, police told PEOPLE. "I go, 'Can you guys tell me what is going on?'" Cavallari recalled on the podcast. "One of the police officers goes, 'There was a report of a hit-and-run down the street and he matches the description of the guy.'"

Cavallari was left reeling from Dye's arrest, but woke up Monday to a voice note from Dye talking about how he had "just got out of jail." The Very Cavallari star then asked for more information, to which she said Dye responded that he had hit a pole with his car, blown "over the limit" on a Breathalyzer test and would have to appear in court after being booked. Cavallari claimed that even though Dye's car was totaled, he asked her to get coffee again, a point she made even clearer after the podcast episode aired and she posted a photo of a crashed white car to her Instagram Story with the caption "THE CAR." Cavallari added of the whole interaction, "The disconnect is so unbelievable. Also, came out in the police report. He didn't hit a pole, he hit a f-king tree. The whole thing is like, oh my God."

Following Dye's arrest, a lawyer for the comedian told Fox News in a statement, "Although no one was injured, this is a traumatic event for Jeff. We ask that you reserve judgment and respect his privacy as I take care of this matter. He is presumed innocent."